Katikati Police Station on Main Rd.

Burglaries:

September 4 - A Suzuki GSX150 motorcycle which had been extensively damaged in a crash with another vehicle has been stolen from SH2 near Loop Rd. The rider had been taken to hospital for his injuries, while the motorcycle was taken from where it was left.

September 5 - Overnight a yard was entered on a Sharp Rd rural property and a truck window has been smashed. A padlock to a shipping container was also drilled out but no entry was made.

Overnight an orchard off SH2 Katikati near Sharp Rd was entered and a shed was entered. A Makita drill has been stolen.

September 6 - At about 2.30pm a male was disturbed driving a ride-on mower which he had stolen and driven along Te Puna Rd. The male fled and was not located at the time by Police patrols (see arrests).