Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times / Katikati Advertiser

Katikati police report: Thief steals crashed motorcycle, rural addresses burgled

By Sergeant Steve Hindmarsh
Katikati Advertiser·
3 mins to read
Katikati Police Station on Main Rd.

Katikati Police Station on Main Rd.

Burglaries:

September 4 - A Suzuki GSX150 motorcycle which had been extensively damaged in a crash with another vehicle has been stolen from SH2 near Loop Rd. The rider had been taken to hospital for his injuries, while the motorcycle was taken from where it was left.

September 5 - Overnight a yard was entered on a Sharp Rd rural property and a truck window has been smashed. A padlock to a shipping container was also drilled out but no entry was made.

Overnight an orchard off SH2 Katikati near Sharp Rd was entered and a shed was entered. A Makita drill has been stolen.

September 6 - At about 2.30pm a male was disturbed driving a ride-on mower which he had stolen and driven along Te Puna Rd. The male fled and was not located at the time by Police patrols (see arrests).

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A male was disturbed trying to break into a shed on a Wairoa Rd, Te Puna property. He fled in a black station wagon or people-mover taking a posthole borer with him. Police patrols were unable to locate the vehicle at the time.

September 7-9 - A shed was broken into on Rawaka Dr, Katikati and two electric fence units, two batteries, a water pump, jumper leads and a container of petrol was taken.

September 8 - Overnight a Beach Rd address under renovation was entered and a large number of power tools were stolen.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Theft:

September 5 - At 8pm a thief was disturbed attempting to take a wheel off a vehicle parked on Wedgewood St, Katikati. The thief left in an old blue hatchback vehicle.

Unlawfully taken motor vehicles:

September 9 - Silver 2012 Mazda Premacy, QEL496, was stolen from the side of Matahui Rd while the owner was working in an orchard.

September 6 - Overnight a white LVD V80 van which had broken down on SH2 near Tanners Point was stolen.

Arrests and apprehensions:

September 7 - A 42-year-old Whakamarama man was charged with driving with excess breath alcohol and driving while disqualified after being stopped driving on SH2 Aongatete.

September 10 - A 32-year-old Te Puna man has been arrested and charged with assault with intent to injure, threatening to kill and possessing an offensive weapon after an incident which allegedly left a man hospitalised in Te Puna.

September 11 - A 44-year-old Te Puna man has been charged with burglary to a Te Puna Rd address which occurred on September 6. He is also to be charged with being unlawfully on a Borrell Rd property recently.


Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Katikati Advertiser

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Katikati Advertiser