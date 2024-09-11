A male was disturbed trying to break into a shed on a Wairoa Rd, Te Puna property. He fled in a black station wagon or people-mover taking a posthole borer with him. Police patrols were unable to locate the vehicle at the time.
September 7-9 - A shed was broken into on Rawaka Dr, Katikati and two electric fence units, two batteries, a water pump, jumper leads and a container of petrol was taken.
September 8 - Overnight a Beach Rd address under renovation was entered and a large number of power tools were stolen.
Theft:
September 5 - At 8pm a thief was disturbed attempting to take a wheel off a vehicle parked on Wedgewood St, Katikati. The thief left in an old blue hatchback vehicle.
Unlawfully taken motor vehicles:
September 9 - Silver 2012 Mazda Premacy, QEL496, was stolen from the side of Matahui Rd while the owner was working in an orchard.
September 6 - Overnight a white LVD V80 van which had broken down on SH2 near Tanners Point was stolen.
Arrests and apprehensions:
September 7 - A 42-year-old Whakamarama man was charged with driving with excess breath alcohol and driving while disqualified after being stopped driving on SH2 Aongatete.
September 10 - A 32-year-old Te Puna man has been arrested and charged with assault with intent to injure, threatening to kill and possessing an offensive weapon after an incident which allegedly left a man hospitalised in Te Puna.
September 11 - A 44-year-old Te Puna man has been charged with burglary to a Te Puna Rd address which occurred on September 6. He is also to be charged with being unlawfully on a Borrell Rd property recently.