July 16 - Four bales of opossum fur were stolen from a Canon Rd, Tahawai property overnight.

Look out for your neighbours. If you see something say something.

Other:

BP Connect Te Puna has reported more petrol drive-offs to police.

Tagging reported on fence at Main Rd, Katikati.





Arrests and apprehensions:

July 22 – A 39-year-old Whakamārama man was arrested for impeding breathing and assaulting a person in a family relationship

July 21 – A 34-year-old Katikati man arrested for threatening behaviour, resisting arrest and breaching bail conditions four times. He has been remanded in custody.

July 20 – A 32-year-old Katikati man was arrested and charged with trespassing two times and breaching his bail conditions. He has been remanded in custody.

A 48-year-old Katikati man arrested and charged with assaulting a person in a family relationship and assault with a weapon.

July 19– A 25-year-old Whakamārama woman was arrested for breaching bail conditions.

July 18 – A 41-year-old Ōmokoroa man was arrested for failing to appear at court on several shoplifting charges. He has been remanded in custody.

July 17– A 32-year-old Te Puna woman was arrested on a failing to appear warrant after a search warrant was executed at her Te Puna address. She has also been charged with shoplifting six times. She has been remanded in custody.

A 32-year-old Katikati man was arrested for breaching his bail conditions.