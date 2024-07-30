Advertisement
Katikati Police Report: Theft, petrol drive-offs, family violence and more

Katikati Advertiser
By Sergeant Steve Hindmarsh
Katikati Police Station on Main Rd. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Burglaries:

July 20 - Four alloy wheels stolen from a vehicle parked at a Rea Rd, Katikati address. The vehicle was jacked up and left on blocks by the offenders.

July 19-22 - A security fence was cut to a Kauri Point property and an attempt was made to get into a building.

July 18 - Overnight a Prescott tandem trailer was stolen from a Busby Rd, Katikati property.

July 17 - Overnight a motor has been unbolted and stolen from a concrete mixer parked at a construction site on the corner of Middlebrook Dr and Hoggard Pl, Katikati.

July 16 - Four bales of opossum fur were stolen from a Canon Rd, Tahawai property overnight.

Look out for your neighbours. If you see something say something.

Other:

BP Connect Te Puna has reported more petrol drive-offs to police.

Tagging reported on fence at Main Rd, Katikati.


Arrests and apprehensions:

July 22 – A 39-year-old Whakamārama man was arrested for impeding breathing and assaulting a person in a family relationship

July 21 – A 34-year-old Katikati man arrested for threatening behaviour, resisting arrest and breaching bail conditions four times. He has been remanded in custody.

July 20 – A 32-year-old Katikati man was arrested and charged with trespassing two times and breaching his bail conditions. He has been remanded in custody.

A 48-year-old Katikati man arrested and charged with assaulting a person in a family relationship and assault with a weapon.

July 19– A 25-year-old Whakamārama woman was arrested for breaching bail conditions.

July 18 – A 41-year-old Ōmokoroa man was arrested for failing to appear at court on several shoplifting charges. He has been remanded in custody.

July 17– A 32-year-old Te Puna woman was arrested on a failing to appear warrant after a search warrant was executed at her Te Puna address. She has also been charged with shoplifting six times. She has been remanded in custody.

A 32-year-old Katikati man was arrested for breaching his bail conditions.

