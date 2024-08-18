Burglaries:
August 9 - A rusty owl garden ornament was stolen from a Francis Drive, Katikati, address.
August 4-10 – Garaging was broken into on Youngson Rd, Whakamarama, and two Giant e-bikes were taken, AEG tools and a Stihl chainsaw.
Unlawful taking of motor vehicles:
August 8-10 – A broken down Suzuki Swift registration number CTH143 was reported as being stolen from Hansen Place, Katikati.
Arrests and apprehensions:
August 9 - A 32-year-old Katikati man was arrested for breaching his bail conditions and he was also charged with trespass and shoplifting. He has been remanded in custody.
A 32-year-old Katikati man has been charged with shoplifting after allegedly shoplifting electronic goods and tools from Waihī and Tauranga stores.
Wilful damage – nil
Found property - nil
Theft – nil
Remember lock it or lose it.
Look out for your neighbours.
If you see something say something.
