Katikati Police Report: Garden ornament, e-bikes and tools stolen

By Katikati Police Sergeant Steve Hindmarsh
Katikati Advertiser·
Katikati Police report.

Burglaries:

August 9 - A rusty owl garden ornament was stolen from a Francis Drive, Katikati, address.

August 4-10 – Garaging was broken into on Youngson Rd, Whakamarama, and two Giant e-bikes were taken, AEG tools and a Stihl chainsaw.


Unlawful taking of motor vehicles:

August 8-10 – A broken down Suzuki Swift registration number CTH143 was reported as being stolen from Hansen Place, Katikati.


Arrests and apprehensions:

August 9 - A 32-year-old Katikati man was arrested for breaching his bail conditions and he was also charged with trespass and shoplifting. He has been remanded in custody.

A 32-year-old Katikati man has been charged with shoplifting after allegedly shoplifting electronic goods and tools from Waihī and Tauranga stores.

Wilful damage – nil

Found property - nil

Theft – nil


Remember lock it or lose it.

Look out for your neighbours.

If you see something say something.

