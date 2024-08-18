Unlawful taking of motor vehicles:

August 8-10 – A broken down Suzuki Swift registration number CTH143 was reported as being stolen from Hansen Place, Katikati.





Arrests and apprehensions:

August 9 - A 32-year-old Katikati man was arrested for breaching his bail conditions and he was also charged with trespass and shoplifting. He has been remanded in custody.

A 32-year-old Katikati man has been charged with shoplifting after allegedly shoplifting electronic goods and tools from Waihī and Tauranga stores.

Wilful damage – nil

Found property - nil

Theft – nil





Remember lock it or lose it.

Look out for your neighbours.

If you see something say something.



