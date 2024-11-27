November 18 - A large amount of tools were taken from a shed on a rural Wright Road, Aongatete, property.

November 21 - Three Polaris ATV bikes were stolen from a commercial yard at a Sharp Rd, Aongatete, property.

November 23 - There was an attempt to steal a large motor home from a commercial property on Marshall Rd, Katikati.

November 24 - Two males were disturbed by the alarm while breaking into a winery on State Highway 2, Aongatete. Nothing was taken as a result.

An attempt was made to steal a caravan from Sharp Rd, Aongatete.

November 25 - A tap was reported stolen from an Alexander St, Katikati, property.

November 26 - Power tools were stolen overnight from a shed on a Matahui Rd, Aongatete.

November 27 - A workshop was broken into at a SH2, Aongatete, property. An ATV vehicle and bulk tools were stolen.

Other:

There have been reports of cold calls from scammers pretending to be from Spark telling potential victims that they are have detected their internet is running too slow and they need to fix it by basically taking control of their computer. Hang up on these people.

More social media scams have been reported. Sellers have insisted on a deposit before collection. The seller has then disappeared. Don’t pay deposits without getting the goods.





Wilful damage:

November 20 - A plastic awning at a childcare centre has been slashed.





Arrests and apprehensions:

November 26 - A 22-year-old Minden woman was arrested for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after an alleged stabbing along SH2 in Te Puna.

November 25 - A 32-year-old Katikati woman was charged with theft following an alleged petrol drive-off in Te Puna.

November 23 - A 31-year-old Omokoroa man was arrested for assaulting a person in a family relationship and twice breaching a protection order.

A 34-year-old Katikati man was charged with assault with a weapon and escaping police custody.

November 21 - A 60-year-old Katikati woman was arrested for breaching bail conditions.



