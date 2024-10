Unlawfully taken motor vehicles

October 12 – A Nissan Skyline was stolen from a Gilfillan Rd property about 1.30am. The homeowner heard the vehicle being stolen and called 111. Police found the vehicle abandoned in Wills Rd. Suspicious persons were found in the vicinity and inquiries are continuing.

Found property

An amount of loose cash was found in Katikati township.

Arrests and apprehensions

October 12 – A 27-year-old Katikati man was charged with driving with excess breath alcohol after being stopped in Main Rd on Saturday night.

A 34-year-old Katikati man arrested after being found hiding in a cabin in Katikati. He had a warrant for his arrest for failing to appear on sveral charges.

October 13 – A 34-year-old Katikati man was arrested on warrant at a Katikati property.