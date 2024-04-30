Police were called to a residential address in Hot Springs Rd on April 22.

Katikati police report, April 16-24

Burglaries

Overnight on April 22, a rural address in Hot Springs Rd had bulk property stolen including a 20ft extra-wide flat-deck trailer, a green six-wheel Polaris all-terrain vehicle with a tip trailer, a Yamaha quad bike, generator, compressor, chainsaws and other tools. Any sightings of these items being transported would be appreciated.

Between April 20-22, a Read Rd property was broken into and several tools were taken. The tools have since been found.

Theft

A vehicle was broken into while parked on a residential property in Ōmokoroa.

Unlawfully taken motor vehicles

April 20: A Nissan Tiida was stolen from a Vantage Pl, Ōmokoroa property. It was found abandoned about 1km away in Anderley Ave.

On Friday afternoon a black 1986 Nissan Safari with white, red and tan stripes down the side was stolen from Wright Rd near SH2. This occurred between 2.15pm and 5pm.

Arrests and apprehensions

April 19: A 23-year-old Katikati man was arrested for allegedly breaching home detention.

April 22: A 32-year-old Katikati man has been charged with the burglary of a Waihī Beach residential building site. Property was recovered during a search warrant in Katikati. The same man has also been charged with receiving about 180m of commercial orchard netting allegedly stolen from a Rea Rd property.