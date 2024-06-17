The recipients of the Acorn Foundation 2024 Outward Bound scholarships at a celebration earlier this month.

Katikati College students William Sutton and Ella Donoghue were two of 14 successful students honoured at the Acorn Foundation 2024 Outward Bound Scholarship celebration on June 11 at The Kollective in Tauranga.

The scholarships are awarded annually to Year 12 students from local Bay of Plenty schools, plus Whakatāne High School.

The scholarship students will attend the Tangaroa Watch programme at Anakiwa in the South Island.

Katikati College dean Graeme Vallely says he is struck by the impact the scholarship continues to have on the students who they send each year.

‘’It feels like they are kids when we send them, and young adults when they come back. It’s so fulfilling to see the opportunities that we’re able to bring young people as part of Katikati College’s relationship with the Acorn Foundation.”

Katikati College scholarship winners William Sutton and Ella Donoghue.

Several parents of young people who had completed the programme also spoke, and expressed their joy with how they had seen their children grow since completing the programme.

Acorn Foundation CEO Lori Luke says students are nominated by their schools and selected by Outward Bound staff members based on their commitment to their school and the community, with demonstrated financial need and an opportunity to improve their self-confidence.

This is the eighth year that Acorn donors and other local supporters have provided these scholarships to the three-week programme.





2024 scholarship winners:

Katikati College: William Sutton and Ella Donoghue

Ōtūmoetai College: Essence Soper and Mikaera Puru-Wilson

Tauranga Boys’ College: Mangokaitipua Jackson and Te Ngakau August March

Tauranga Girls’ College: Trelise Chote and Ashka Kerr Laing

Whakatāne High School: Lucas Jensen and Alex Clarke

Pāpāmoa College: Ava Buchanan and Arjon Marsden

Te Puke High School: Riley Horton and Merenia Newton



