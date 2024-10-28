Advertisement
Katikati Carlton Gallery: New exhibition shines a light on glasswork

Sunset over Kapiti Coast. Photo / Michael Crane

Heather Kremen fell in love with glass when she took her first glass-blowing class in 2007 at Crystal Forge in Omaha.

Learning under Ed Fennel, Heather not only learned the basics of blowing glass but was also inspired to look up other glass artists and techniques.

Moving to Minnesota for college, Heather began a mentorship under David Royce at Foci, Minnesota’s Center for Glass Art, and then took a year to study abroad at Tokyo Glass Arts Institute in Tokyo.

When she returned to the US, she spent several years working and taking classes all around the country. In each of these places Heather was able to learn different techniques – blowing, carving, casting, coldworking, flameworking, fusing, murrini, neon, rolling up, sand casting and sculpting – which she has perfected and uses in her work.

Prairie Gold. Photo / Michael Crane
She moved back to New Zealand in 2017 to take over the glass studio De Flute Glass in Rotorua which has been operating as Amokura Glass ever since. Now she works as an artist, runs the studio and gallery and teaches glass-blowing.

Heather loves the round forms made from blown glass and the simple elegance of how the glass flows in the furnace.

While keeping her forms simple, Heather creates intricate patterns within the glass using the techniques of fusing, flameworking and casting.

Her designs are inspired by living and travelling around the world.

The details

What: Nature’s Colours by Amokura Glass

Where: Carlton Gallery, The Arts Junction

When: Now until November 21


