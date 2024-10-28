Sunset over Kapiti Coast. Photo / Michael Crane

Heather Kremen fell in love with glass when she took her first glass-blowing class in 2007 at Crystal Forge in Omaha.

Learning under Ed Fennel, Heather not only learned the basics of blowing glass but was also inspired to look up other glass artists and techniques.

Moving to Minnesota for college, Heather began a mentorship under David Royce at Foci, Minnesota’s Center for Glass Art, and then took a year to study abroad at Tokyo Glass Arts Institute in Tokyo.

When she returned to the US, she spent several years working and taking classes all around the country. In each of these places Heather was able to learn different techniques – blowing, carving, casting, coldworking, flameworking, fusing, murrini, neon, rolling up, sand casting and sculpting – which she has perfected and uses in her work.