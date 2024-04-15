Local produce, tasty treats and kids' activities will be on offer at the Waihī Beach Autumn Market on Saturday, April 27.

Farmers’ market and family fun combine next weekend at the inaugural Waihī Beach Autumn Market.

Organised by Waihī Beach Events and Promotions in conjunction with the Saturday farmers’ market, the event is being trialled this year with a view to running it annually.

The market boasts an array of free activities for children, including a 40m rainbow slide, outdoor games and giveaways. Adults can have a complimentary barista-made coffee courtesy of sponsor Barfoot & Thompson, and available to the first 100 visitors.

The markets provide many stalls offering locally sourced produce and tasty treats, accompanied by live music.

Entry is a gold coin donation and proceeds go to Waihī Beach School.





The Details

What: Waihī Beach Autumn Market

Where: Waihī Beach School

When: April 27, 8.30am-noon



