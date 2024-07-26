Advertisement
Katikati Community Patrol: Help needed to curb increasing crime in Katikati

Rebecca Mauger
By
2 mins to read
Katikati Community Patrol, based in Middlebrook Dr, is looking for new members.

“Night owl” volunteers from Community Patrols of New Zealand (CPNZ) keep watch in the shadows as the eyes and ears of police.

But Katikati patrollers want to make their presence known, and in daylight hours as well.

To keep up their presence in the community, they need more volunteers.

The crew used to have about 20 volunteers but is down to 14. It’s important to keep the numbers up, says team leader Ross Sutherland, especially as crime in Katikati is rising. Ross says theft has got worse and thieves seem to be targeting the rural sector at the moment.

Ross Sutherland (left) and Euan Neil from Katikati Community Patrol.
The area they patrol is from Tanners Point to Morton Rd. Patrollers work closely with police and go out on various nights of the week for three-hour shifts.

The idea is to prevent crime and minimise harm through the presence of trained patrollers. Patrollers do not leave the patrol car, which is decked out with technology to keep in touch with police. It’s a safe job, Ross says.

Men and women are part of the crew and younger people are encouraged to join. Volunteers can be paired up or work solo, Ross says.

“CPNZ is pushing for younger ones wanting to join the police force as this is a good place for them to make a start and gain some experience.’’

There are about 4000 volunteers spread across 150 community patrols throughout New Zealand.

■ If you are interested in joining, email katikati@cpnz.org.nz or phone 021 301 339.

