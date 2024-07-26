Katikati Community Patrol, based in Middlebrook Dr, is looking for new members.

“Night owl” volunteers from Community Patrols of New Zealand (CPNZ) keep watch in the shadows as the eyes and ears of police.

But Katikati patrollers want to make their presence known, and in daylight hours as well.

To keep up their presence in the community, they need more volunteers.

The crew used to have about 20 volunteers but is down to 14. It’s important to keep the numbers up, says team leader Ross Sutherland, especially as crime in Katikati is rising. Ross says theft has got worse and thieves seem to be targeting the rural sector at the moment.