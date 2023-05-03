New Katikati community patrol car a boost for local security

Katikati Community Patrol have a new patrol car.

There’s a new-look community patrol vehicle helping to keep Katikati and surrounds safe.

The new MG ZS SUV replaces their Nissan Tiida, which was about 20 years old, says Katikati Community Patrol team leader Ross Sutherland.

Ross says their patrolling area consists of Tanners Point down to Aongatete including all roads leading to the east and west.

‘’With our local police force having an extremely vast area to look after, we are here to assist in being their eyes and ears while they are busy not only with the Katikati district but also south to Omokoroa, Te Puna right down the bridge at Wairoa River.’’

Widely known as “The Night Owls”, the patrol has recently has been out during the picking season, school holidays and the summer months.

The MG ZS SUV is equipped with first aid, traffic cones, lights, jumper leads, fire extinguisher and a recent patrol addition - a mobile defibrillator.

The patrol volunteers provide support for the police. Other tasks include security, crowd control at community events, random patrolling of businesses, residential and rural areas, civil defence incidents, surveillance assistance, helping to find missing persons, serving as a visible deterrent for criminal activity and assisting at vehicle-related accidents.

St Peter’s Op Shop, which gives back to the community, recently bought a defibrillator for the patrol vehicle.

St Peter's Op Shop has donated a defibrillator for the new patrol car. Pictured are Bruce Morrissey, Paul Gritten, Ross and Barbara Sutherland and Sue Cox.

Community Patrols of New Zealand (CPNZ) is a national organisation that was formed in 2002. CPNZ supports over 4000 volunteers in over 150 affiliated community patrols throughout New Zealand.

Being a volunteer includes regular training with the police and modules include security awareness, patrolling and observational skills, health and safety.

For more information visit katikati@cpnz.org.nz or ph 021 301 339.



