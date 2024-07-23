Advertisement
Bay of Plenty SH2 median barrier protests: Installation to be re-examined by NZTA

SunLive
2 mins to read
The installation of a median barrier on two sections of State Highway 2 between Waihī and Ōmokoroa is being re-examined by NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi.

Chief executive Nicole Rosie said the corridor had had a significant number of deaths and serious injuries, and had increasing volumes of traffic. It was also a key corridor for communities who lived along or off the state highway.

Residents have held several protests along SH2 against the barriers in recent months.

“We are seeking to strike a balance between achieving the best safety outcomes for all road users and a design that meets local trip needs,” Rosie said.

“As a result of community concerns, NZTA will re-consider the options for the section of median barrier between Matahui/Lockington roundabout and Wharawhara Rd, and the stretch between Apata Station Rd and Morton Rd, which is the longest section in the project and includes the Work Rd intersection.”

The project will complete the finishing touches to the 1.4km of median barrier between Morton Rd roundabout and Whatakao bridge.

NZTA will continue median barrier installation from Wright Rd to Aongatete bridge. This will mean Wright Rd and Dawson Rd will become left-in left-out (with a roundabout at Matahui/Lockington roads – approximately 1.2km distance from Wright Rd).

“NZTA is looking at ways we can continue to deliver safety benefits while meeting the community’s concerns,” Rosie said.

“As part of this, we will also look at the speed limit for this stretch, which will depend on the safety improvements installed.”

Previous SH2 median barrier protest. Photo: Blake Judson.
Previous SH2 median barrier protest. Photo: Blake Judson.

The current phase of works, installing median barriers and safe turnaround points (roundabouts), is 75 per cent complete, with four to six roundabouts built, and the fifth in construction at Apata Station Rd.

Changes to the overall design of the safety improvements have been made throughout the project and NZTA continues to consider the concerns raised by the community with the current design.

NZTA will update the community following the re-examination process, which will take several weeks.

