Economics

Fresh produce can be expensive. A lettuce costs up to $7 in a supermarket, depending on the season. A packet of seeds can cost only $3 and you could potentially grow 1000 lettuces at 3¢ a lettuce.

A kilogram of tomatoes can cost $5.49 in the supermarket. A packet of tomato seeds costs $4. You could potentially grow 30 tomato plants at 13¢ a plant, each producing between 2.5-4kg of tomatoes.

Simple economics. Growing your own food will save you money. Each dollar you save by bringing food in from the garden is another dollar to spend on other things.





Beginners

Are you afraid you don’t know enough about growing? Is it stopping you from starting?

Speak to neighbours, especially elderly folk who grow their own food and find out if they can teach you – a connected community is a resilient community. When you are successful, you can share produce. They share their tomatoes, you share your beans. Soon, your whole street can start swapping and supplying one another’s needs.

Jess Moir from Grow On Katikati.

Not enough garden to grow in?

You would be surprised to know how much food can be grown in a converted kiwifruit bin (1m x 1m). Food can be grown vertically too (beans, cucumbers, courgettes, tomatoes and so on) and support one another – think the native American “three sisters” method of growing corn, then planting beans among the stalks. The beans can grow up using the corn for support, and then plant squashes at the base to provide shade and reduce moisture evaporation and conserve water.





What to plant in November-December:

● Sow seeds directly outdoors: beetroot, beans, broccoli, carrots, radish, spinach and silverbeet.

● Sow seeds in trays and then when grown, plant out seedlings: beans, pumpkin, courgettes, carrots, beetroot, radish, capsicum, eggplant, melons, spring onions, tomatoes and spinach.

● Plant fruiting crops: grapes, tamarillos, rhubarb, passionfruit, strawberries and so on, adding compost to the soil. Adapt planting to suit your needs and space.

● Sow a little beetroot, rocket, coriander, radish and basil every month

● Once a month until January plant one zucchini, one cucumber, a dozen salad greens, a few tomatoes and a row of dwarf beans to ensure successive crops.

Chores

● Take a daily stroll through your garden, squashing pests as you go and pulling weeds to keep everything in check.

● Let some crops go to seed. The blossoms are great for feeding pollinators and you can collect seeds for next season.

● Protect any summer brassicas from white butterflies with mesh or netting.

● Set up frames and stakes for tomatoes and beans before planting the seedlings out to avoid damaging those fragile roots. When planting out seedlings make sure they are a decent size. Ensure they are strong and have spent a few days acclimatising before planting.





Grow On Katikati

Grow On Katikati is a community-led organisation that focuses on increasing food resilience in the community, one backyard at a time.

They provide resources (seeds and seedlings), skills (workshops) and connect residents to one another and their food.

It has created a working manual for other communities to replicate the model and increase local food resilience in their area.

Check out its website for hints, tips and tricks, how-to videos and information about the community food resilience manual.

– Supplied by Grow On Katikati



