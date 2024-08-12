Te Puna has a new community centre.

Tokoroa East Primary School’s old library has turned a page and been given a second chapter as the new Te Puna Community Centre.

The building has been renovated and relocated to Maramatanga Park, where it will host an array of clubs and community groups.

The old Te Puna Community Centre was demolished in April, due to it needing extensive and costly repairs to make it safe.

As much of the building was recycled as possible including aluminium joinery, roofing and concrete, doors, benchtops, taps, and copper wiring.

A small opening ceremony was held to mark the opening of the new centre, with a karakia by Rawiri Kuka and welcome by Western Bay of Plenty Mayor James Denyer.