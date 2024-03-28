The Maramatanga Park concept drawing.

Children will soon be able to spin, swing and fly their way to fun at a new playground in Te Puna.

Construction of the playground, at Maramatanga Park on the top corner of Te Puna and Tangitu roads, will begin on April 8, and is expected to take five weeks (weather dependent).

The $323,000 facility will include a natural play wonderland, slide, swings, spinning supernova and a flying fox.

Jointly funded by Western Bay of Plenty District Council and a $190,000 grant from the Lion Foundation, the design considered feedback from the community, with a flying fox being one of the most desired pieces of play equipment.

“Neighbourhood playgrounds like this are a vital part of our communities. Not only do they provide healthy spaces for children to play, but they are also a place where families can meet and connect,” project manager Marcia Velloen says.

“During the design phase, we invited the local community to meet with us on site to share their ideas on what sorts of play equipment they would like to see included. A flying fox was at the top of the list for many children and youth, and we are looking forward to seeing it in action.”

Signage will be installed, and the site fenced off while work is being carried out by council contractors.



