Carlton Gallery Katikati: Mixed media textile artist Lois Parish Evans’ exhibition

The work of Lois Parish Evans.

Nature Observed is an exhibition which aims to translate personal observations of nature.

Lois Parish Evans is a mixed media textile artist who looks to find the extraordinary in the ordinary and is exhibiting at Carlton Gallery in Katikati’s The Arts Junction.

Lois likes the idea of ‘observed’ as noticing something and registering it as significant.

“Too often we don’t take the time to really see and observe the details around us; the unfurling leaf, the colour of the sky behind a kowhai flower, the canopy of a tree, the sweeping vista of the beach, we may walk past and not register their significance,” Evans says.

Using colour, shape, pattern and line, Evans designs and creates her response from photographs taken in her local reserve, from gardens or the landscape.

Using fabric, paint and thread she creates unique art quilts. She also creates artworks on paper using a print and stitch technique.

The artist hopes viewers, through her work, will start to enjoy and appreciate the natural world “as a balance to our often changing and challenging world”.


The Details

What: Nature Observed by Lois Parish Evans

Where: Carlton Gallery, Katikati

When: Now until December 1


