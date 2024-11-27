BCA is a not-for-profit organisation with a purpose to support and grow the capability and impact of our communities and partners, to restore and preserve natural ecosystems and indigenous biodiversity.





Who are the BCA Western Bay of Plenty member groups?

BCA was born out of the Western Bay of Plenty, but now operates Bay of Plenty-wide. Western Bay member groups include:

Western Bay Wildlife Trust have a strong focus on species like the little blue penguins and grey-faced petrel around Mauao and Moturiki Island.

● Friends of the Blade are a volunteer community care group who work a pest-free zone centred around the Pā Kererū Loop Walk and Ngāmarama Tracks in the Kaimai Mamaku Conservation Park.

● Project Parore is a Katikati-based society formed to help clean up the rivers and streams running into the Uretara Estuary and to bring back the native birds.

● Aongatete Outdoor Education Centre is an outdoor centre with a focus on environmental education, outdoor safety and sustainability.

● Aongatete Forest Project manages 500ha of lowland native forest in the Kaimai Mamaku Conservation Park between Tauranga and Katikati.

● WETA – Waihi Beach Environment Society looks after Waihī Beach’s dune care and environmental restoration. The group also has a focus on Predator Free.

For more information on joining groups visit www.bayconservation.nz





What are some of the biosecurity challenges the Western Bay of Plenty is facing?

There are many. But let’s focus on one example for our ocean and one for our land. For the ocean, a key risk is the volume of ships we have coming into our port from all over the world, along with lots of recreational activity. In 2018 two Asian paddle crabs were caught in the Tauranga Harbour near the Matapihi rail bridge and an ongoing trapping programme is carried out in both the Tauranga and Ōhiwa Harbours.

On our land, myrtle rust is a serious plant pathogen that impacts New Zealand native tree species. It also impacts exotic plant species such as feijoa, guava and eucalyptus.

How are these problems being addressed?

As a response to biosecurity concerns, we are lucky to have the leadership of Tauranga Moana Biosecurity Capital. Their mission is to shift New Zealanders’ perception of biosecurity, how it connects to our everyday lives and how we can all get involved.

They work in partnership with mana whenua, community organisations, industry, business, science, central and local government to achieve biosecurity excellence.

All of us in the community can play a part in biosecurity and biodiversity management. We can do this by observing changes around us and reporting concerns, volunteering or being mindful of our own impacts.





Tell me a few significant projects being worked on.

What we are seeing now is a better understanding that we need conservation at scale.

This is leading to more collaboration, partnership working and joined-up planning. A great example is the Kōkako Ecosystem Expansion Programme which strives to create one of the biggest wildlife corridors for kōkako. The starting focus is looking at the landscape connection between Ōtanewainuku and Kaharoa forests.

Project Parore is another great example of thinking and acting at a landscape scale level. They are working to improve the waterways travelling from Kaimai Mamaku to the harbour. The northern harbour has a significant sediment issue which is very detrimental to the health of the harbour.

Project Parore’s Karen Smillie gives a stoat a cheeky grin at a recent Volunteering Expo. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

What else is on your mind?

World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) New Zealand has released a report which indicates that New Zealand could save more than $270 billion over the next 50 years by reversing its escalating biodiversity crisis. The report pointed out how more than 4000 native species, from plants and fungi to birds and fish, are now deemed threatened or at risk of extinction.

This is a huge task and we all have to play a part in protecting biodiversity. Governments, councils, philanthropists cannot solve it alone. So, never underestimate the value you as an individual or local business or school can contribute – because collectively that can all add up to be really something for our region. Community collaboration and partnerships are at the centre of what BCA does.