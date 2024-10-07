Mud, mud and more mud was all part of the fun and learning for 150 students from three schools who participated in field trips last month at Tamawhariua/Beach Rd wetland in Katikati.
The field trips, delivered by Bay Conservation Alliance through their nature education programme, provide hands-on experiential conservation education.
Students discover how unique New Zealand is, gain insight into its conservation challenges and learn a set of practical conservation skills.
This term, the focus was on wetlands and the role they play in the ecosystem.
Mucking in were Years 5-8 students from Pahoia School, Ōmokoroa Point School and Katikati College, to coincide with their in-class learning in activities such as water-quality monitoring, pest animal identification, a nature scavenger hunt and getting stuck into a real wetland to do planting.