Local schools are learning about local wetlands with Bay Conservation Alliance and Renaturing Katikati.

Mud, mud and more mud was all part of the fun and learning for 150 students from three schools who participated in field trips last month at Tamawhariua/Beach Rd wetland in Katikati.

The field trips, delivered by Bay Conservation Alliance through their nature education programme, provide hands-on experiential conservation education.

Students discover how unique New Zealand is, gain insight into its conservation challenges and learn a set of practical conservation skills.

This term, the focus was on wetlands and the role they play in the ecosystem.

Mucking in were Years 5-8 students from Pahoia School, Ōmokoroa Point School and Katikati College, to coincide with their in-class learning in activities such as water-quality monitoring, pest animal identification, a nature scavenger hunt and getting stuck into a real wetland to do planting.