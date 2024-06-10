Ōmokoroa Point School has published a book on a sense of belonging. Pictured is principal Sandra Portegys with the book.

A little bird that can do big things is the inspiration behind Ōmokoroa Point School’s new school vision.

The school has been rebranding this year to reflect their growth which includes a new school sign and logo, the re-establishment of their radio station and new school book Ōmokoroa Point School, Where We Belong.

The book focuses on the resilient characteristics of the kuaka (bar-tailed godwit). The kuaka migrates from Alaska to Ōmokoroa, which is the longest migrating distance of any bird.

‘’It’s a special bird ... little but can do great things, just like us,’’ says principal Sandra Portegys.

She says they wanted to reconsider who they are as a school now, considering the number of new children to the school who are not originally from Ōmokoroa.

“Are we that small country school or are we that medium to large urban school?’’

The Ōmokoroa Point School, Where We Belong project started with students, staff and the community brainstorming.

Sandra says students talked about the feeling of belonging. The picture book is about a little godwit who has made her big trip to Ōmokoroa and is feeling lost being in a new place.

She is taught how to be a “thinker, citizen and navigator’' and realises she belongs here.

Sandra and local author Vince Ford wrote the book. Photos were created by artificial intelligence and Barfoot and Thompson sponsored the book.

Every school family and new family gets a copy. There is overseas interest in the book being translated and republished.

The book is available at the school and throughout the community in childcare centres and some businesses.

■ The school currently has its new sign and logo literally under wraps, which is due to be revealed at its Matariki dawn ceremony on June 20.