Santa invites all to his Christmas Grotto at The Arts Junction theatre.

The most magical time of the year is celebrated in true Christmas style in Katikati.

Santa’s Christmas Grotto launches at The Arts Junction with a special evening event on Friday, December 13 from 5-7pm.

The Junction Theatre at The Arts Junction will transform into a magical wonderland. Each year the enchanting space draws families from across the region and offers a heartwarming holiday experience.

Families are encouraged to come along and meet Santa for selfies, enjoy holiday-themed entertainment and to participate in prize giveaways.

Following the grand opening, the grotto will be open daily until December 28 (excluding Christmas Day) and Santa will make appearances until Christmas Eve.