A Christmas wonderland awaits at Katikati’s Santa’s Christmas Grotto

Santa invites all to his Christmas Grotto at The Arts Junction theatre.

The most magical time of the year is celebrated in true Christmas style in Katikati.

Santa’s Christmas Grotto launches at The Arts Junction with a special evening event on Friday, December 13 from 5-7pm.

The Junction Theatre at The Arts Junction will transform into a magical wonderland. Each year the enchanting space draws families from across the region and offers a heartwarming holiday experience.

Families are encouraged to come along and meet Santa for selfies, enjoy holiday-themed entertainment and to participate in prize giveaways.

Following the grand opening, the grotto will be open daily until December 28 (excluding Christmas Day) and Santa will make appearances until Christmas Eve.

Sparkling displays inside the grotto are created by Western Bay Library, Katikati Combined Churches, Katikati Floral Art, Katch Katikati, Katikids after-school care and Raine and Horne Katikati.

A display from a previous Santa’s Christmas Grotto.
There will also be the Katikati’s Upcycled Christmas Tree Competition entries. The creative trees are crafted from recycled materials by community members. Visitors can vote for their favourite tree with cash prizes awarded to the top picks.

“Santa’s Christmas Grotto attracts more than 1000 visitors each year,” says Katch Katikati events manager Kylie Watkins.

“The displays captivate young and old alike, and we’re delighted to share this festive experience with our community to close out another wonderful year.”

Visit katikati.org.nz for opening hours and Santa’s schedule. Gold coin donation appreciated.

The details:

What: Santa’s Christmas Grotto

Where: The Arts Junction, Katikati

When: December 13-28 (closed Christmas Day). Launch December 13 from 5-7pm.

