You are so totally fabulous. Tell yourself this. Say it out loud. Hear it. Believe it. Embrace it. Live it. Love thy self. Tell others the same. Keep remembering this even when you stuff up and fail, babe — 'cause we are all human, not robots, and it's going to be okay.

We are all the same. We all stuff up spectacularly sometimes. No one on this planet is perfect. No one.

Self-kindness is legit needed more in this world. Quit the self-hatred and non-stop ugly criticisms. Self-love is a science-based concept that can uplift our wellbeing. Do it. Keep breathing. And remember your daily rituals that keep you "well", healthy and uplifting the corners of your mouth.

We are a result of our daily rituals — you know, the things we do to keep ourselves in "balance", healthy and happy. I unapologetically make time for "me" with things like daily movement, connection with people I love and lighting a candle at night so I can savour the beautiful smell and be in awe of the flickering light. It's my bliss-out time and another way

I care for "me". I savour this time of "stillness" when we live in a world sped-up.

But mostly, I strive to think positively and my self-talk is mostly about championing myself nowadays — and not cutting myself down. Heck, I'm short enough! To achieve dreams and goals and strive towards our "better selves" ... we gotta back ourselves, babes. If we don't, who will?

This weekend marks the end of Mental Health Awareness Week. One in five of us Kiwis is struggling with our mental health at any one time. So it's more important than ever to read my message again — and this time say it out loud and with your biggest and most beautiful beaming smile: "You are so totally fabulous."

— Rachel Grunwell is a qualified coach, yoga teacher and author of the book Balance: Food, Health + Happiness. Find her via inspiredhealth.co.nz, Instagram (@rachelgrunwell) or InspiredHealthNZ's Facebook.