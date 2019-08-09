Name: Jane Gibson

Occupation: Reformer Pilates Trainer and Studio Owner

Place of work: Reform Fitness (branches in Mount Maunganui, Newmarket and Parnell)

What does your job involve?

On the studio floor I'm responsible for sculpting lean bodies, whipping clients into shape, and assisting with sport-specific or injury rehabilitation specific goals through means of Reformer Pilates or using our Boxmaster machines and other cardio equipment. Off the studio floor, I'm responsible for keeping staff trained and up to our brand expectations, running the business side of the studios and connecting with our managers at our other branches. We also run a certified training module, which involves writing manuals and delivering these teaching modules.

Other glorified roles include paper towel replenisher, studio DJ, and plant waterer.

Why did you get into this profession?

I've always been fitness and sport orientated from a young age. I played a lot of competitive sports growing up and I rely on exercise endorphins to function. I studied Occupational Therapy at university which gave me a lot of insight into the anatomy and physiology of the human body, while also considering the mental health components and the relationship these have. When returning from London my husband Lane and I noticed a huge gap in the New Zealand market for this form of exercise, so we loaned the money to start Reform and got to work. That was 10 years ago now.

What do you like about your job the most?

The versatility of the role and different avenues that have opened from it. The sense of community and friendships we've developed over the years and being able to secretly vet people before we develop a further friendship. We have called on our clients (friends) for so many things over the years — haircuts, paint jobs, babysitting, meals out, clothes, flowers, studio branding, coffee, we have a client in every trade I'm sure. It's a real village.

What is the most challenging aspect of your role?

The question 'will this get rid of my cellulite?' Also finding and managing staff. Because we are so unique to the New Zealand fitness industry we are required to train the majority of our staff through our academy, so it's about finding the right person and then finding the time to train them — which is a juggle with three little lads under four and a half. The fitness industry is traditionally fickle, so a lot of our trainers have part-time, or fulltime other roles so that's also a juggle. We're trying to change this and make proper careers through our studios which we hope to do with the growth of our brand. The family and work life balance is also a challenge, but there are a lot of presidents in this club!

What is your proudest work moment?

I get a huge sense of pride every time we make a business milestone — recently it's been the opening of our Parnell branch and the certification of our training module to make it recognised worldwide. Just getting a referral from a specialist or a client who has recommended us is fulfilling.

What is the best piece of career advice you've received?

Do your GST by hand in an old fashioned book with tiny squares for at least the first two months. My mum made me do this, with her peering over my shoulder like I was a 5-year-old writing 'the quick brown fox ... ' but it helped me understand a sliver of the tax/accounting world which in digital form can be quite overwhelming for someone who had absolutely zero business knowledge.

What is the most important thing your current role has taught you?

That you can have your cake and eat it. I can work and be a mum (and sometimes a wife) which is the epitome for me.

Would you recommend your career to other women?

For sure, especially when considering the fitness industry. Like any industry, you can be an employer or a boss but to be someone that makes a difference and generates a following takes time, commitment and risk