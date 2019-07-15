Tarnished Frocks and Divas spans past, present and future in its 2019 production titled Xanthia.

"Xanthia is the character who anchors the show and Xanthia also stands for a collection of beings and the place they are from," explains director Marilyn Collins-Smith.

Beyond that her lips are sealed. In true Tarnished Frocks and Divas tradition, its theatrical expression remains a secret until opening night.

However, we can reveal Xanthia, Tarnished Frocks and Divas' eighth biennial show, will reference the journey this show has taken in enabling women over 40 to step outside their daily lives and accept the challenge of new experiences and the rewards that come with those.

Xanthia will be yet another visual feast from the Tarnished Frocks and Divas team, this time using the stage and special effects in a quite different way to create a sense of intimacy despite the large venue and make the audience feel involved in the story. The storyline will again be woven through dance, singing and models wearing incredible costumes, creating the extravaganza of the catwalk for which the show is known.

Caitriona Fallon, whose voice wowed audiences in the lead role in the 2017 show, returns in a key role, where we see her transformation affected by creativity, art, colour and of course music.

"I am loving rehearsing harmonies with Jackie, Annie and Bryony."

She is speaking of the other three core performers in the show. Jackie Clarke and Annie Crummer play themselves to the hilt, promise hilarity, and provide the oil to keep the show running smoothly. Bryony Skillington is a singer, actor and comedian who plays a strong support character.

Jackie Clarke and Annie Crummer are two of the grand dames of the New Zealand entertainment industry. It would not be Tarnished Frocks and Divas without Jackie who is the only performer to have appeared in every single show.

The line up for this year's Tarnished Frocks and Divas

Byrony Skillington is one of those performers capable of taking on so many personas that you may feel you've seen her before without being sure. Her stage and screen career dates back to the BBC in 1993.

Since she moved to New Zealand from Manchester in 2001 and continued her acting training here, she has performed in a myriad of stage and TV shows, from musicals to short films, documentaries and commercials; even the obligatory appearance in Shortland Street.

Xanthia audiences will experience both her vocal range and her comedic timing.

Mix the Irish Caitriona, who was a lead singer for Riverdance in her younger days, with the British Bryony and the two ballsy Kiwis and you have a strong quartet to anchor Xanthia.

"The four of us are getting along like a house on fire," says Jackie. "Annie is my old mate from way back and we love working together. Like everyone else in Tauranga I fell in love with Caitriona and her astounding voice, and Bryony is an absolute revelation - energy, chutzpah, power and she's really, really naughty! Our vocal sounds and styles complement each other."

Jackie says it's always a privilege to be invited back to the show.

"Tarnished Frocks and Divas encompasses my great loves of frocking up, large scale theatricality, music, women and laughter. I do feel like a show mascot or muse or kuia. The great thing about TF and D is that it allows you space to play your natural game. While there is a through-line to follow, what we end up saying is very improvised and feeds off the models and the crowd. Bryony is a very experienced stage performer who is hilarious and will bring a fresh energy to the show. The twinkle in Caitriona's eyes will also be something to look for - it's always the quieter ones you have to watch out for!"

Jackie sums it up,

"The underlying kaupapa of the show has always remained the same, to allow women over 40 to shake off the cloak of invisibility that threatens to envelope us out in the real world and step into the spotlight in full gloriousness. I don't know of any other show that does that."