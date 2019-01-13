Nutrients are wreaking havoc in our beloved lakes.

The culprits, nitrogen and phosphorus, aid the growth of blue-green algae and cause the water quality to decline in water bodies like Lake Rotorua.

This is why the Rotorua Te Arawa Lakes Programme is working to stop 320 tonnes of nitrogen from entering it. Programme partner Bay of Plenty Regional Council also water quality tests key 13 different locations around the region with testing already kicked off for the summer season.

Lake Rotorua, Lake Rotoiti, Lake Rotoehu, Lake Okaro and Lake Tarawera if required are all sampled.

Water quality testing is to monitor algal blooms and to notify key organisations and the public of any potential health warnings.

Rotorua locals can do their part to help clean up Lake Rotorua.

There has always been a loss of nutrients to our lakes from natural sources like geothermal activity and soil but the additional nutrient loads from human activities mean these nutrients wreak havoc on our lake's water quality.

Blue-green algae are found in water bodies across New Zealand in all of our lakes and rivers. These algae actually an important part of our eco-system and provides food for many microorganisms.

But where there is an excess of nutrients in the water, coupled with warm temperatures and sunshine, it causes algae to grow and bloom into unhealthy levels which turn our lakes green.

The blooms in high enough concentrations can also be poisonous to humans and our furry friends, through water ingestion, contact and eating kai from them.

Rotorua Te Arawa Lakes Programme partner Bay of Plenty Regional Council spokesperson Councillor Arapeta Tahana said Rotorua locals can do their part to help clean up Lake Rotorua.

"Everybody loves living on the shores of our roto and everybody has the chance to show love for our lakes.

"If you have a septic tank on your property, make sure it is in good working order or reticulation is available to connect to it.

"Don't ever pour pollutants, wash paint brushes into stormwater drains and wash your car on the grass.

"Plant native trees and shrubs to help attract birds, stabilise and shade stream banks and trap run-off.

"And always take rubbish, including green waste, to the authorised landfill or transfer station."

Councillor Tahana said those who wanted to do more could join local care groups to help with environmental restoration projects near them.

With the summer season well under way as a general rule, look before you leap; avoid swimming in our lakes and rivers for at least 48 hours (two days) after heavy or prolonged rain or where the water does not look right, you can report any concerns to the Regional Council's Pollution Hotline on 0800 884 883.