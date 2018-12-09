It is not often that an opportunity to sprint along an airport runway presents itself and a small but enthusiastic group made the most of it on Sunday.

The Run the Runway Mile races marked the 57th anniversary of the opening of the Whanganui Airport control tower on December 9, 1961.

It also marked the start of interior work by the voluntary Whanganui Airport Control Tower Restoration Group.

Group spokesman Robert Hoyle said it was important to hold the event on the anniversary of the original opening.

"There were a lot of other things on which meant we didn't get the numbers we would have liked but as the anniversary fell on a weekend, it was the perfect opportunity," Hoyle said.

"The good thing about there being not so many competitors is that a high percentage of them won great prizes.

"Chatham Air donated five return flights to Auckland, Wanganui Aero Club gave introductory flight packages and other local businesses also donated great prizes."

Competitors entered in three race categories - one for primary-aged children on skateboards, one at for secondary-age students running, and a running race for men and women.

Hoyle said people on mobility scooters also joined in the adult race and young competitors ran alongside the mature group to give them moral support.

The control tower - designed by Gordon Smith, who also designed the Whanganui War Memorial Centre - became the prototype for other provincial control towers.

Decommissioned in 1989, the council was considering demolishing it in 2004, but an aviation enthusiast, the late Owen Cantillon-Rice, started a group to refurbish it.

The cost of refurbishment so far is $470,000. The Whanganui District Council has met 20 per cent of the cost and the rest has been funded by Lotteries, Environment and Heritage, the Four Regions Trust, Lion Foundation and Infinity Foundation.

A flag on the tower was unfurled at noon yesterday and guests were addressed by Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall and Airways executive Tim Boyle before taking a tour inside the tower.

To follow progress on the tower visit the Airport Control Tower Restoration Group Wanganui Facebook page.