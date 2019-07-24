Dannevirke Host Lions annual book sale got off to a good start yesterday with a group of about 30 keen bargain hunters queuing up before the doors opened.

Once they did, the crowd of book buyers continued to increase.

Among them were many out-of-towners, including book dealers on the lookout for rare and valuable editions.

Lions club members and volunteers spent all of Tuesday stocking the 87 trestle tables with

fiction books by a wide range of authors and non fiction books on all manner of subjects.

There was plenty of interest in the good selection of glossy magazines and the large offering of children's books also proved popular.

• The sale runs from 9am until 5pm today until Saturday, and from 10am until 3pm on Sunday.