It doesn't seem that long ago, that Anzac Day saw record numbers of people attend dawn ceremonies around the country.

In 2018, it was 100 years since the end of World War I and this drew extra people from their beds on April 25.

READ MORE:

• Stand at Dawn but stay in your bubble this Anzac Day

• Anzac Day services cancelled in Dannevirke and Tararua District

• Anzac Day cancelled as Whanganui businesses and organisations deal with Covid-19 threat

• Rugby League: Anzac Day league test cancelled

Schools around the country have also done a wonderful job in recent years of educating students about the significance of the sacrifice made by our service men and women.

Advertisement

It has been heartening to see children at dawn ceremonies alongside service men and women.

But there will be no big crowds this year.

In 2020, the enemy is viral and so tomorrow we will be scattered in our unity, safe in our bubbles.

As time goes on, those of us who had parents, grandparents or great-grandparents serve in conflict have gained greater appreciation of the impact that wartime had.

And not just physically, but mentally. It seems inconceivable now, that service men and women returned from fighting and were largely left to their own damaged, flawed mental devices to cope with the trauma they had experienced.

Some were unfairly judged for their post-war conduct, often influenced by alcohol, during a time when men were told to harden up and not talk about their feelings.

Feelings tend to manifest themselves through fists, in that scenario.

Many damaged individuals fell by the wayside, and families - not just individuals - suffered. Battle wounds take generations to heal, a fact that is one of many incentives for us to continue to avoid ever having to endure the multiple horrors of war again.

Advertisement

Even though we won't be gathering in crowds, there is a little added poignancy this Anzac Day.

Covid-19 has brought us impositions on our daily lives that are vaguely reminiscent of war-time restrictions.

We are used to be being free to travel where the road takes us, and not be hindered by a controlling body when it comes to curfew-like controls over shopping, or socialising.

There won't be crowds this Anzac Day but that won't stop thousands of grateful people remembering. Our fallen soldiers fought for freedom that in 2020, we should be even more grateful for.