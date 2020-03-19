For the first time ever there will be no Anzac Day services in Tararua District.

Dannevirke and District RSA president Roly Ellis yesterday said all the services had been cancelled following an edict from RSA headquarters.

Poppy Day has also been postponed.

Ellis said there would be further discussions regarding holding this later in the year.

Advertisement

"We are very saddened that his has happened but it is only common sense in an ever-changing environment that the RSA headquarters has decided to put this in place," Ellis said.

Attendance numbers at Dannevirke's civic services have been growing steadily, peaking with about 1000 attending the 2016 commemorations which marked 100 years since the outbreak of World War I.

"Over the last two years there have been around 800 people attending the civic service and numbers have been growing to around 500 at the Dawn Parade. There used to be around 200 to 300 at the Dawn Parade," Ellis said.

"One of the reasons attendances have gone up over the last four or five years is that more community organisations and schools have become involved."

He said the number of wreaths that were now laid numbered between 25 and 30.

"Another reason that numbers have grown is that 1st Battalion RNZIR has become the charter regiment for Tararua and we have been lucky that they have sent a very good contingent over for the parades."

Ellis said it would not only be sad that the town parades would not happen but also the well-attended rural services throughout Tararua would not happen.

RSA national president B J Clark said New Zealand was under attack and so the bonds of service, sacrifice and support the community has demonstrated in times of war, adversity and natural disaster must once again come to the fore.

Advertisement

"Covid-19 is a powerful and dangerous foe. RSAs and the communities they are part of, all over New Zealand must fight hard to protect our whānau and kaumatua from the transmission of this virus in keeping our proud memories of service and sacrifice. For this reason, RSA has decided that it is in the best interests of all New Zealanders to take these decisions."

Clark said Anzac Day still provides the opportunity for New Zealand to have a conversation around the real sacrifices and loss of life that its serving and ex serving military people face and to thank them for their service.

"We are working with other agencies to bring a plan on how New Zealanders nationally can continue to demonstrate their support and remembrance for those who have served on Anzac Day.

"RSA will continue to protect its members, families and communities from Covid-19 and work to organise another date for Poppy Day when everyone can support those New Zealanders who have served their country."