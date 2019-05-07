An Anzac Day concert received high praise at Monday's Dannevirke Community Board meeting.

Dannevirke and Districts RSA president Roly Ellis wrote to the board thanking it for its donation to the RSA of $440 from proceeds of the concert.

"It was a thoroughly enjoyable production and goes to show how much talent we have here in the Dannevirke District, especially among some up-and-coming youngsters, not that one would take anything away from the older generation."

The concert was organised by community board chairman Ross Macdonald and his wife Gloria and attracted an audience of around 300.

The money raised was considerably down on previous years and this was thought to be because of Anzac Day falling so soon after Easter, meaning many people were still away.

Macdonald said the concert wasn't about making money, it was about providing a service to the community.

He said there were some spine-tingling moments during the concert, in particular pipe band members Graham Evans and Harvey Sattrup playing the lament Hector the Hero and brass band member Steve Wallace's faultless playing of the Last Post.

Board member Pat Walshe said perhaps next year the concert could be held an hour earlier as it seemed to be a little late finishing for some of the rest home residents who attended.

But Macdonald said the concert time was initially 2pm but that meant many country residents couldn't attend as Anzac services in Norsewood, Whetukura, Ormondville and Makotuku were held in the afternoon. It also meant that pipe band and brass band members couldn't attend either as they were taking part in the services.

"We could discuss this again next year, but we can't keep changing the time as people will become confused."