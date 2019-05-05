The district's Anzac Day services came in for praise at a meeting of Tararua District Council.

Mayor Tracey Collis said 14 Anzac Day services were held throughout the district. She attended Dawn Parade and the Civic Service in Dannevirke and the Norsewood service as well as one at the Anzac Bridge, near Eketahuna.

"The feedback I had from people at each of the services was 'please don't stop them' as some other areas did after the Christchurch mosque attacks.

"I was very proud to see the turnout at the services and the number of beautiful wreaths that laid."

Councillor Jim Crispin said he had attended services at Wimbledon and Herbertville.

"There were quite significant turnouts at both these places. Brian Hales, at Wimbledon, and Tim Henricksen, at Pongaroa, both put in a lot of work for these services."

He said there was an impressive number of young people at the services.

"What did surprise me was the number of vehicles that travelled through the area while the services were being conducted, there were even logging trucks. I would have thought these people would be attending the services or at least showing respect."

Cr Carole Isaacson reported there were well-attended services Norsewood, Ormondville, Whetukura and Makotuku.

Cr Alison Franklin attended the service in Pahiatua.

"It was pleasing to see better crowds. It was a beautiful service with lots of children attending which secures the future of our Anzac services."