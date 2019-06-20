Designs for two new Far North dog pounds have been sent back to the drawing board after the potential cost blew out by millions of dollars.

The Far North District Council planned to build a new animal shelter with space for 52 dogs at Ngāwhā, east of Kaikohe, and rebuild its dilapidated pound at Kaitaia on the existing Bonnett Rd site.

Plans for the new pounds have been completed but the estimated building costs are many times higher than the amount set aside by the council.

The council is not releasing the exact figures, which were discussed behind closed doors

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: