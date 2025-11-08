Biosecurity worker Brad Windust (pictured) is calling for regional buffer zones and education programmes to help stop Asian hornets from spreading. Species from left: Asian yellow-legged hornet, German wasp, Asian paper wasp, and Australian paper wasp.
Regional buffer zones could be key to halting the spread of Asian hornets, Northlander Brad Windust says— and Cabinet Minister Shane Jones agrees, saying the idea is “worth pursuing”.
Windust, a biosecurity worker and former beekeeper, believes regions have a two-year window to act against the bee-eating hornet, whichthreatens honeybees, crops, and ecosystems and has devastated pollination overseas especially in Europe.
Alongside buffer zones, he wants regional education programmes so people — especially beekeepers — can identify hornets early.
He’s calling on regional councils, industry groups, and Regional Development Minister Shane Jones - through the Regional Development fund - to step up.
“Every dollar spent now saves hundreds of thousands later,” Windust said.
Windust said he remained hopeful that Biosecurity NZ could eradicate the hornets in Auckland but said the public couldn’t rely on it and there was too much at stake for New Zealand’s economy and ecosystems.
He criticised delays after two male hornets were found earlier this year, saying they signalled a nest survived last summer from which hundreds of queen hornets must also have dispersed.
Windust said he was disappointed to have been a lonely voice in the call for a stronger response from MPI.
He questioned why grower and farmer groups, which stood so much to lose, hadn’t used their collective strength.
Horticulture New Zealand, Kiwifruit Vine Health (KVH), and NZ Avocado said while they are concerned about the hornets, they are currently content to rely on Biosecurity New Zealand’s leadership rather than take independent action.
Horticulture NZ praised MPI’s “quick response” and increased surveillance. NZ Avocado highlighted coordinated previous research and planning with other horticultural sectors and Biosecurity NZ for long-term management of potential pollination threats.
Fonterra said it is a founding signatory of the Biosecurity Business Pledge, and works through industry-government agreements to share responsibility for biosecurity responses.
