Northern Advocate

Asian hornet threat: Northland beekeeper urges buffer zones to stop spread

Sarah Curtis
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

Biosecurity worker Brad Windust (pictured) is calling for regional buffer zones and education programmes to help stop Asian hornets from spreading. Species from left: Asian yellow-legged hornet, German wasp, Asian paper wasp, and Australian paper wasp.

Regional buffer zones could be key to halting the spread of Asian hornets, Northlander Brad Windust says— and Cabinet Minister Shane Jones agrees, saying the idea is “worth pursuing”.

Windust, a biosecurity worker and former beekeeper, believes regions have a two-year window to act against the bee-eating hornet, which

