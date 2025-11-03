As an experienced beekeeper, Windust said he is aware there will likely be hundreds of queen Asian hornets now present in Auckland.

Northland biosecurity worker Brad Windust says MPI must install a grid of traps for hornets across the Auckland region and householders should also be making their own. Photos / supplied

He said the discovery of two male Asian hornets six months ago – in the Auckland suburbs of Grafton and Albany, could only mean one thing: “a queen hornet had made its way into the country, built a nest, and gone undercover last summer”.

“That nest would have released hundreds of queens last autumn, each capable of dispersing up to 34km.

“Only putting out six to 10 traps where the queens were found is inadequate beyond belief. I actually didn’t believe what I was hearing.”

In his view, thousands of traps needed to go out in a grid across the Auckland region.

“On top of that, thousands more traps should be deployed in the summer months to catch live worker hornets so that tiny tracking devices can be attached, allowing them to be tracked back to their nest, which can then be destroyed.

“Because queen Asian hornets disperse up to 34km, we only have one summer to get on top of this, and we’re already six months behind.

“Bee-eating yellow-legged hornets will destroy our beekeeping industry, which will have a catastrophic impact on our entire primary sector,” Windust said.

It would only take two or three nests to survive this summer without being detected, for the magnitude of the problem to “explode exponentially and beyond control”.

“Hopefully, with everyone’s involvement, calling out MPI and putting the pressure on, we can get a better result, ” Windust said.

Speaking about MPI’s previous pest responses, Inglis said, “We worked alongside a range of partners, including within the primary sector and public, which is exactly what we are doing for the hornet finds. All New Zealanders can contribute to biosecurity and we’re thankful for the public’s help in any response.

“It’s important to note that we work our way methodically through responses and assess the information and then take actions accordingly. Unlike fruit fly, which has a specific trap to attract it, there is no such option for hornets.

“Our team has worked to assess viable trap options, noting those being used will [also] capture bees, flies and other insects. The placement of traps is being guided by public notifications. We will monitor how effective the traps are.

“Our staff on the ground in the areas where the hornet has been found have received positive feedback from the public and thanked for their work. We’ve spoken to Mr Windust twice to reassure him that we are working hard in response to the hornets.

“We continue to thank the public for their vigilance in keeping an eye out for this hornet.”

