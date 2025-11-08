Nixon started the waste management company in October and has already had enquiries from property managers who have had tenants leave rentals, and all their junk, behind.
The business also benefits people downsizing, moving office, clearing out deceased estates, or spring cleaning.
Nixon donates good quality items to several charity op shops around town, takes some stuff to recycling stations, drops off scrap metal at scrap metal yards, and up-cycles and resells items worth salvaging.
He said the service is great for those without trailers and towbars, and people who don’t want the hassle and expense of hiring a skip.
Many people don’t want to sell items on Facebook Marketplace anymore “because of the danger” of inviting strangers to your home and the potential for payment and phishing scams, he said.
“Not everyone has a towbar and a trailer.
“Ultimately, it gives people back their space.
“People can park their cars in the carport or garage again.”
Nixon said fly-tipping – illegally dumping waste - was a “serious issue” in the Far North.
Earlier this month, the Northern Advocate reported the Far North District Council [FNDC] collects about 1351.5 cubic metres of illegally dumped waste a year, costing ratepayers $116,000 annually.