Heath Nixon’s new EcoJunk business helps people clear out junk and free up space. Photo / Jenny Ling

On The Up: Kerikeri couple launch EcoJunk to tackle Northland’s waste problem

Heath Nixon’s EcoJunk venture isn’t all about turning trash into treasure – the Northland entrepreneur just wants to remove people’s junk and give them their space back.

The new family-run junk removal and decluttering service, based in Kerikeri, collects unwanted household items, furniture, appliances, and general clutter.

Nixon and his wife Eva then sort and recycle whatever they can to minimise what ends up in landfill.

He said the idea came about as his other business restoring decks – called Nixons Deck Protect – is weather dependent, and he needed another source of income when it rained.