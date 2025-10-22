“They don’t have a lot of recycling, and it’s too expensive for them.

“Now they gather it up and they’re taking it to the recycling plant itself.

“One person said she’s not being as careful with recycling and is putting things she would have normally recycled into her rubbish.”

This week is Recycling Week, a nationwide campaign to promote responsible recycling habits across the country.

FNDC operates 16 refuse transfer stations and 11 community recycling centres.

However, the council does not provide kerbside recycling or waste collection services.

Under Northland Waste’s service, it now costs $91 a year, $53 for six months, or $9.20 per month for kerbside recycling.

Northland Waste has taken over kerbside recycling in the Mid North, but some people aren’t happy with the payment terms.

The changes apply to residents of the Mid North including Kerikeri, Kawakawa, Moerewa, Ōhaeawai, Ōpua, Paihia, Pākaraka, Kaikohe, Ōkaihau, and Waipapa.

Kerikeri resident Jennifer Jenkins said she hasn’t signed up for kerbside recycling because of the “significant” cost, opting to take her recycling to the Waipapa transfer station instead.

She preferred the previous system where she could buy tags at the supermarket when she needed them.

“It’s a discouragement from recycling because they’re expecting a regular fee and when you don’t fill your bin every week, you’re still having to pay for it.

“We don’t fill our recycle bin that frequently, so we were getting a tag and putting it outside when it was full.

“Now, you only have to walk past the rubbish bags and you can see people are putting all their rubbish in bags.

“They’re not recycling anymore.”

Northland Waste branch manager Darryn Shanks said the locally owned company took over the contract to ensure people still had a way to recycle.

He was “concerned” some people were put off recycling because of the changes.

“When you break it down, it’s about $1.60 a week for a recycled crate.

“It’s a bit concerning that people will chuck it out rather than recycle - but what can we do?”

Paihia ratepayers advocate Jane Johnston said Bay of Islands residents could take their recycling to Waipapa, Waitangi, or Whangae transfer stations, along with others, for free.

“You only have to pay if you want the convenience of a pick-up.

“Plan your trips around dropping off recycling for free at a depot.”

FNDC delivery and operations group manager Ruben Garcia said Northland Waste offered its recycling service “independently of the council”.

“Any decisions regarding kerbside services and their commercial viability are up to the company providing the service”.

Jenny Ling is a senior journalist at the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering human interest stories, along with finance, roading, and social issues.