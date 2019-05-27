The Animal Welfare Act 1999 outlines the obligations to ensure stock are well cared for. The Ministry for Primary Industries is in constant consultation with the industry to ensure regulations are updated to reflect both standard farming practice and what is best for the welfare of animals.

The minister announced 45 new animal welfare regulations under the Animal Welfare (Care and Procedures) Regulations 2018.

These new regulations include restrictions on stock transportation, tail docking, castration and dehorning.

Transporting lame stock, and stock with ingrown horns, diseased udders or advanced eye cancer is now prohibited.

Tail docking or shortening of cattle and dogs will be prohibited, with the only exception being by a veterinarian as a treatment for an injury or disease.

Tail docking of dogs is of particular interest to the ministry, concluding it is not justified to demonstrate any benefit to the dog.

Dogs on the open deck of a truck or trailer must be secured by tether or cage to ensure they are unable to fall off on a public road.

The only exception is when farm dogs are unsecured while driving livestock — for example, when moving stock from one paddock to another along a public road. Failing to comply with this regulation may lead to a fine of up to $900.

The rules around castration have also changed, but are not likely to materially impact traditional farming practices for young stock. When applying a rubber ring to a calf or ram lamb under the age of six months, there are no changes in the law.

When castrating bulls or rams over the age of six months, pain relief must be used for the duration of the procedure. If high tension bands (a mechanical tightening device, not being a rubber ring) are used, anaesthetic must be used on cattle or sheep of any age. An offence under this regulation can incur a fine of up to $3000 for an individual or $15,000 for a company.

From October 2019, all dehorning and disbudding requires anaesthetic for cattle of any age.

New Zealand is renowned for having a high standard of animal welfare rules.