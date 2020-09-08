Too long for live exports decision

The human and animal tragedy unfolding in the East China Sea of the capsize of an animal transporter will highlight the inhumane live animal export practice that is still supported by the Government.

Despite efforts of animal welfare officers on board the vessels, the conditions for thousands of animals on these transporters will be horrific.

How the animals are treated or slaughtered in their final destinations may not meet the standards of animal welfare that most people expect.

Our governments have been lobbied by Save Animals From Exploitation (SAFE) and individuals, and the Minister for Agriculture has been reviewing New Zealand's practice of exporting live animals since June 2019.

This is too long and a delay that, in over a year, has meant thousands of cattle and sheep have had to endure being transported in vessels that regularly leave our ports for voyages of two to three weeks.

A moratorium has been called for and Damien O'Connor should release his review findings without delay.

A total ban on live animal exports is needed.

JUDITH ROBINSON

Whanganui

Let's exercise compassion

Ian Young (Letters, September 3) seems to think that he has the right to dictate how terminally ill are to meet their maker, all lovey-dovey with the whānau around and in a false state of euphoria due to the administration of drugs.

He then implies that he would rather his grandchildren saw the reality of palliative care in its raw state ... tubes taking food and drugs in and tubes taking the leftovers out. What a lovely memory for those grandchildren to recall every time the deceased's name is mentioned in years to come.

And now to FR Halpin (Letters, September 3). Fortunately I was a soldier for many years and I don't need to go to any cemetery to seek comments from dead or wounded soldiers as I have known some of them personally. I have seen and heard people begging to be released from their life rather than continue with injuries that will prevent a normal life regardless of the amount of medical intervention. To try to link euthanasia and abortion together is just ridiculous.

I am not a religious man, but I do believe that one of the strongest human traits that appears in the Bible is compassion. Let's exercise that compassion and give the terminally ill person (myself included) the right to pass at a time of their choosing and with dignity.

D PARTNER

Easttown

Voting for choice

Re FR Halpin (Letters, September 3), asking me to visit the local cemetery to talk to the fallen dead about current issues.

I have two ancestors who died on the battlefield fighting for this country, they would be appalled ...

Ian Young (Letters, September 3) from Pāpāmoa seems to be part of the "religious right" or, in their view the "right religious" who are slamming the media with their blinkered religious dogma nationally.

The EOLC Act should be seen for what it is: "Compassionate legislation designed to ease suffering, giving terminally ill people the choice to terminate their life".

That is what we will be voting for - "choice".

BOB WALKER

St Johns Hill