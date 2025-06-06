Victoria Ave retailers Caitriona Davies and Ron Jamieson-Bell have presented their concerns to the council. Photo / Mike Tweed
Retailers in central Whanganui say parking fees and times are hurting business and are calling on the council to make changes.
Speaking at the Whanganui District Council’s operations and performance committee meeting this week, Whanganui Photo and Print owner Ron Jamieson-Bell said he had received feedback from about 40 businesses,which was “all very similar”.
“The cost of parking, the time limit and the high fines imposed are resulting in shoppers being concerned and stressed.
“Many are focused on parking, instead of being more relaxed, enjoying the shopping experience and spending.”
Last June, the council voted unanimously to increase the hourly rate for parking on the city’s main street, Victoria Ave, from $2 to $3 an hour through its parking bylaw, with central side streets ($1) and off-street parking (50 cents) rising to $2.
Councillor Josh Chandulal-Mackay said it was important to make decisions based on data as well as anecdotal evidence.
“I also want to make a plug for ParkMate. It is a really brilliant app.
“You get out of the car, you tap the screen a couple of times and you’ve paid for parking.
“It’s simple, it’s easy, it’s user-friendly.”
