“We want to promote the ParkMate app much more, but there are so many different tiers of parking that it’s difficult to promote.”

The ParkMate app, introduced in 2018, was designed to make it more convenient for customers to pay for parking without carrying cash.

Mainstreet believed modifying the time limits would encourage more use of the CBD and make it easier for visitors wanting to shop or eat.

Mainstreet wants to extend the time limit for parking in the CBD. Photo / Mike Tweed

Mayor Andrew Tripe told the Whanganui Chronicle he supported the proposal.

“A busy and vibrant town centre is a healthy town centre,” he said.

“If we can have people in town spending a bit of money and creating a sense of community, I am all for that.

“I am very supportive. Three hours is not that much different from two - I think three hours is very reasonable.”

Meyerhoff, in her presentation to the council, said beautician and hairdresser clients were often caught by the two-hour limit, as were cinemagoers.

Vivo Hair & Beauty manager Selina Hill said parking could be a hassle for clients of her Victoria Ave business because appointments often extended past two hours.

She was in favour of the proposed changes.

“I think it’s a great idea because it ends up costing clients more on top of their service, and quite often they get tickets.

“We lose clients because they can’t be parked for long enough. It’s a nightmare, so we’re all for it.”

Tripe said there were “multiple reasons why you’d need a car parked for three hours more than two, and it’s not going to have an effect in causing issues for others”.

It has been a busy start to Mainstreet’s year with internal changes at the organisation.

“Up until now, we have been a bit quiet and that is because we have been relooking at our foundations, cementing them and looking at the strategy to see how we can implement that,” Meyerhoff said.

In November 2024, Nikki Oesterle became chairwoman, while Meyerhoff began as general manager in February.

Addressing earthquake-prone buildings in collaboration with the council was another goal.

Meyerhoff said Mainstreet had created a database of all the earthquake-prone buildings within the CBD and roughly when they would need renovations.

The council, in its 2025-26 Annual Plan, proposes to reintroduce funding of $100,000 for the town centre regeneration project that was removed in the 2024-2034 Long-Term Plan.

Mainstreet is advocating that it be made the gatekeeper of the funds, with two focus areas being the enhancement of Majestic Square and better use of alleyways.

The organisation wants to develop the square to have more of a multi-cultural and multi-generational use.

Meyerhoff hopes to “activate” alleyways connecting Victoria Ave to neighbouring streets so the area can be more fun and accessible.

The council will make decisions on the Annual Plan submissions on May 28-29.