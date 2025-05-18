Mainstreet Whanganui general manager Charlie Meyerhoff says extending parking time limits would create better flow and use of the central city. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown
A proposal to extend parking time limits aims to improve Whanganui’s city centre for businesses, customers and visitors.
Mainstreet Whanganui, a town centre management organisation representing the CBD, has revealed its strategic plan, with parking modifications among the key proposals.
General manager Charlie Meyerhoff presented a submission at the Whanganui District Council’s 2025-26 Annual Plan hearing on Tuesday to modify the existing city parking time limits from two hours to three, and all-day parking for council-owned lots.
“We want to work with council, and we understand that the parking meters are here and are here to stay,” Meyerhoff said.
“We are not putting out any negative talk around that, but we can improve it for better flow and usage of the CBD.