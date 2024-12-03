Mainstreet Whanganui has appointed Charlie Meyerhoff as its new general manager.
It ushers in a new era for the organisation following the appointment of Nikki Oesterle to board chairwoman last month.
“I’m super excited and I can’t wait to get fully stuck in,” Meyerhoff said.
“With Nikki together, we can create something really awesome and although we respect what the Mainstreet teams have done before us, we have an opportunity to elevate it and help create a vibe and a buzz for the community,” she said.
The Hull-born Meyerhoff, moved to Whanganui from Wānaka in 2018 and has been involved with Mainstreet for more than a year - helping with events and business development.