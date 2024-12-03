Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Charlie Meyerhoff is the new general manager of Mainstreet Whanganui

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
By
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read
Charlie Meyerhoff has been tasked with the role of general manager at Mainstreet Whanganui Inc. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

Charlie Meyerhoff has been tasked with the role of general manager at Mainstreet Whanganui Inc. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

Mainstreet Whanganui has appointed Charlie Meyerhoff as its new general manager.

It ushers in a new era for the organisation following the appointment of Nikki Oesterle to board chairwoman last month.

“I’m super excited and I can’t wait to get fully stuck in,” Meyerhoff said.

“With Nikki together, we can create something really awesome and although we respect what the Mainstreet teams have done before us, we have an opportunity to elevate it and help create a vibe and a buzz for the community,” she said.

The Hull-born Meyerhoff, moved to Whanganui from Wānaka in 2018 and has been involved with Mainstreet for more than a year - helping with events and business development.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

She has a history in marketing, advertising and management and has used her skills in various parts of the world, such as Europe, Canada, Australia and now New Zealand.

“Nikki was a big drawcard for me, we’ve worked together on a few projects now, we collaborate really well and when it comes to the direction of Mainstreet we’re on the same page.”

Meyerhoff’s goals are to further work on the small, medium to long-term strategic plan that was discussed earlier this year between Mainstreet and Sport Whanganui as well as mapping out potential areas of improvement.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Mainstreet Whanganui is a town centre management organisation representing the Whanganui CBD.

“We want to be transparent on who we are and where we’re going - for that to happen, there’s going to be work done in the background that people aren’t going to see straight away but once all the systems are in place, they (the public) hope to see the benefits for the whole community.”

Whanganui for Meyerhoff is a special place and was instrumental in her decision to become the Mainstreet general manager.

“Whanganui has this presence that captivates you and a real sense of community - it lights a fire that makes you want to do something that can contribute.”


Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle