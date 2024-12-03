She has a history in marketing, advertising and management and has used her skills in various parts of the world, such as Europe, Canada, Australia and now New Zealand.

“Nikki was a big drawcard for me, we’ve worked together on a few projects now, we collaborate really well and when it comes to the direction of Mainstreet we’re on the same page.”

Meyerhoff’s goals are to further work on the small, medium to long-term strategic plan that was discussed earlier this year between Mainstreet and Sport Whanganui as well as mapping out potential areas of improvement.

Mainstreet Whanganui is a town centre management organisation representing the Whanganui CBD.

“We want to be transparent on who we are and where we’re going - for that to happen, there’s going to be work done in the background that people aren’t going to see straight away but once all the systems are in place, they (the public) hope to see the benefits for the whole community.”

Whanganui for Meyerhoff is a special place and was instrumental in her decision to become the Mainstreet general manager.

“Whanganui has this presence that captivates you and a real sense of community - it lights a fire that makes you want to do something that can contribute.”



