“Or, they could reveal something else.”

Langford said the first step was to study compliance monitoring and groundwater testing data, to see how well the landfill was performing.

“From there, you’ll get technical experts, engineers and subject matter experts involved.

“As soon as we’ve got information back from them, we’ll be reporting back to council.”

In a statement to the Chronicle, Whanganui District Council chief infrastructure officer Lance Kennedy said the council commissioned a report, received earlier this year, to compile historic information on the landfill as well as ongoing monitoring data.

That had “identified gaps in knowledge”, he said.

“Like thousands of historic landfills across New Zealand, the Balgownie landfill was not developed according to the modern standards we expect today.

“As the landfill was developed over many decades, some of the landfill reaches beyond the boundaries of the reserve, under private industrial land and road reserve.”

Kennedy said the site currently met consent requirements, but it was due to be reconsented in 2029.

“Standards since the consent was issued have advanced, so the council is commencing work to understand as much about the landfill as possible and what compliance will look like in future ahead of that process.”

A council report said it aimed to cover the cost of the investigation through 50% funding from the Ministry for the Environment’s (MfE’s) Contaminated Sites and Vulnerable Landfills fund.

Lance Kennedy says if Government funding is granted, the investigation is likely to begin in late 2025. Photo / NZME

“Early indications from MfE are that this project aligns with the funding criteria,” it said.

The other half would be funded from waste levies, meaning no impact on rates.

Kennedy said the impact of discharges from the landfill on the local environment, including surrounding waterways and wetlands, was central to the investigation.

“Based on regular monitoring, there are no issues that appear to need immediate remediation and water sampling to date has shown levels of contamination are within acceptable levels.

“We will be working with neighbours, local businesses and the wider community on what they want to see happen and what that costs.”

Langford said if the funding application was not successful, officers would “come back to council for a discussion about what we do next”.

A master plan to expand the Kokohuia Wetland, initiated by the Mokoia Catchment Rōpu, was presented to the council in March last year.

It includes turning the cap of the former landfill site into a recreation space that would also provide high ground in the event of a tsunami.

A council report at the time said the site had been fenced off from the community for decades, with some perimeter areas leased for commercial and farming use, and others used to store materials, including concrete, green waste, steel, and car bodies.

The landfill and current land uses had an impact on how the land was perceived by the community and on the environment, with open leachate drains and rubbish becoming exposed on the landfill edges during rain events, it said.

Kennedy said if Government funding was granted, the investigation was likely to begin in late 2025.

