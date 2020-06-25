There were smiles and laughter all around on Tuesday as clients and volunteers were welcomed back to the Dannevirke Elske Centre with a special morning tea.

The centre closed on March 23 when the country went into Covid-19 lockdown so it was a welcome return for clients, many of whom were completely isolated.

Staff and volunteers did maintain constant contact with clients, but it was the regular social gatherings that were missed.

However, during lockdown, clients were able to take part in a number of activities while they were confined to their homes, such as a colouring competition and word puzzles and many took the opportunity to take up knitting.

Goodie packs were also dropped off to clients for special occasions like Mother's Day and Anzac Day.

At alert level 2, Elske staff were able to start visiting clients in their homes.

Programme manager Lynne Ellingham-Boyd said this was a great opportunity to reconnect and deliver personal messages and companionship.

"Some of the clients became quite computer savvy with some guidance, which was great for them to be connected with family and friends over this time," she said.

Since returning to the Elske Centre, clients have been working on a friendship tree on which they can place decorated flowers. Written on the back of the flowers are the many feelings and emotions they experienced while in lockdown.

The tree is still being added to and Ellingham-Boyd says it will remain a poignant reminder of what was a difficult time for many.

A morning tea for clients and volunteers marked the official reopening of Dannevirke's Elske Centre and Volunteer Awareness Week on Tuesday.

Clients were unofficially welcomed back to the centre on June 16 with a fish and chip lunch.

Special guests at this week's morning tea, which was also a celebration of Volunteer Awareness Week, were Tararua mayor Tracey Collis, deputy mayor Erana Peeti-Webber and Cr Carole Isaacson.

Collis told the gathering it was a privilege to be at the Elske Centre to welcome everyone back.

"One of the hardest things for me during lockdown was not being able to see people and not being able to see how the district was.

"We all had to learn new skills and new ways of connecting with people. Sitting at home, we all embraced technology and had to find different ways to adapt to change."

Collis said lockdown was certainly something she did not want to do again.

"I have been watching all the volunteers we have in this district who have continued to look after our people and one thing that worries me is if we lose our volunteers who will look after others?

"How do you thank those people who give so much to others? You have my heartfelt gratitude. Thank you for looking after our people."

• Elske Centre is open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10am until 3pm and provides activities, outings and meals. To become a volunteer at the centre, contact Lynne Ellingham-Boyd on 06 374 7070 or 021 621 883.