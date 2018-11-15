Many of us have the trampled toes to remind us of the times we tried to learn to dance with a partner. It is all-too-often chaos. Sometimes tear-inducing, other times, completely hilarious.

16th Avenue Theatre's production of Stepping Out tells the very funny story of the attempts of some working class amateurs to overcome their inhibitions and master the world of dancing.

Mavis, a former professional chorus girl tries her hardest to prepare the bumbling amateurs for an upcoming concert but before the dancing begins, Mavis must mediate the minor dramas that erupt among this motley but loveable crew.

Stepping Out will be directed by Merv Beets and he brings some unique history with him to the Director's Chair. Merv performed the role of Geoffrey in the Rotorua production of Stepping Out some 30 years ago.

Advertisement

Merv said that the rehearsals have been a lot of fun and he has been impressed at how well and how quickly the cast have bonded. " We had several people new to theatre turn up and audition. They had theatre on their bucket lists and we are very lucky and happy to have them on board. "They have been very supportive of each other and of me and that makes my role much easier", he said.

While Merv acted and tapped in the show in the past, he will be bringing fresh eyes and ears to the show. Because theatre has advanced and changed greatly and the audience and its expectations have changed, the show must meet the current environment.

"For me, the show and its direction are influenced each time, by the show itself and the cast. Each provides unique factors. This cast really does bring this show to life and the laughs they have been having in rehearsals are a good indication that the audience will do plenty of laughing as well."

The history continues to resonate with Choreographer, Wendy Booth, who choreographed Stepping Out in Thames several years ago. Fiona McNeill, playing the role of Mrs Fraser, played Sylvia in the Rotorua production. 16th Ave Theatre also produced Stepping Out 25 years ago, directed by Zoe Kennedy. Those of the cast of that production, who are still in Tauranga have been invited to opening night.

If you feel like stepping out and catching this wonderful show, Stepping Out runs at 16th Avenue theatre in Tauranga from the 23rd of November till the 8th December.

Tickets are available online through iTicket.co.nz and there are NO booking fees.

You can book over the phone by calling iTicket toll free on 0508 484 253

You can purchase over the counter at the iSite in Willow Street, Downtown Tauranga.

You can purchase tickets at the door, if available. Some nights are already booked out. The Box Office is open from 6.30 pm on all performance nights.

The show starts at 7.30pm each night with Sunday matinees at 2pm.

Footsteps and frivolity. It is guaranteed to be a brilliant show, be sure to get your tickets soon. Stepping Out at the 16th Avenue theatre.