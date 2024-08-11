‘Zombie town’ to global City of Design

Imagine cutting your commercial rates bill by half. Expanding your operation for a third of the cost of land in Auckland or Hamilton. Imagine accessing an available workforce while saving up to 20pc on labour costs.

Whanganui’s advantages boost a company’s bottom line without compromise. With direct rail and road routes to Wellington, New Plymouth, Napier, Tauranga and Auckland, the city has excellent access to markets and well-placed logistical support.

It’s central, accessible and has earned a reputation for economic stability. While the nation was knocked about by Covid’s economic impact, the city once warned it might become an economically regressive ‘zombie town’ had record GDP growth and bucked trends with its resilience.

The city is primed for more. Industrial land packages and new premises are ready to go. Imagine the impact on your profit and productivity if multiple key operational costs dropped by 20pc-80pc.

Establishing a business in this lifestyle-friendly city makes for compelling reading, and the Whanganui story is starting a new chapter with significant global advantages.

Whanganui was awarded UNESCO City of Design status in 2021, attracting international recognition for the city and its businesses. Its diverse design-led manufacturing sector was a key component in being awarded the high-profile status.

Whanganui & Partners leads the city’s economic development functions and Business Lead Tim Easton says Whanganui is full of opportunities.

“Our UNESCO designation connects us to a global network of cities interested in what Whanganui has to offer. It elevates our products with an internationally recognised and respected brand.”

Easton said belonging to the UNESCO Creative Cities Network is an export advantage for Whanganui and will attract further investment in the city.

“There is a buzz about Whanganui, a concentration of creative, innovative and ambitious people. Whanganui is the perfect size, there’s healthy competition balanced well with cooperation and a genuine desire to see each other succeed.”

“Whether they’re producing for local markets or exporting, our businesses have strategic benefits. It’s perfect for a lower North Island distribution.”

The city’s strength in manufacturing has created a deep talent pool, well-developed infrastructure and is supported by a business-friendly council and excellent connectivity. Moving a manufacturing or services company to Whanganui enables partnership with some of New Zealand’s leading producers.

And there’s no downside. “Five minutes to work, 5 minutes to pick the kids up from school, beautiful beaches on your doorstep and a mountain up the road.”

There’s always time to get to sports or afterschool activities - and still get home before dark.

“The average house price is $500k. You can jump on a flight and be in Auckland an hour later, Wellington is a 2.5-hour drive.”

Taking advantage of a lifestyle not stifled by commuting time and population density is easy. Whanganui hums with cosy cafes, great food and bars, boutique shopping and farmers’ markets. Beautiful street art highlights Whanganui’s creativity and the cityscape boasts extraordinary heritage buildings restored into contemporary spaces. The Whanganui story is full of promise and progress, and it’s not finished yet.

visit: discoverwhanganui.nz/business-friendly