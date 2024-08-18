Nicholas Meloni unveils new venture

Top real estate salesman Nicholas Meloni launches new venture

One of Tauranga’s biggest names in real estate is breaking out on his own, launching his own brand to revolutionise the market while keeping true to his values.

Nicholas Meloni has been in real estate sales for more than eight years. In this time, he has won countless awards including being listed among the latest RateMyAgent top five salespeople in the Bay of Plenty. He has had record-breaking sales across suburbs and set new benchmarks in the industry.

Now, the high-performance salesman is establishing his own real estate business in the Bay of Plenty with Your Property HQ. He will be joined by his loyal team of six including an auctioneer.

“What I love about doing what I do is helping people achieve their goals,” Meloni says.

“I think having such in-depth knowledge of the market helps me understand all options for people and let them make the best decision for them.”

Nicholas was a finalist for Top Salesperson of the Year 2023 for New Zealand at his previous agency and settled the greatest number of deals for that year.

Nicholas’ longevity in the industry has meant he and his team have developed and nurtured a deep understanding of Tauranga’s housing market. On any given day they deal with properties ranging from $300,000 to $3 million.

“Because of that, we are able to have these discussions with people who move up and down the ladder.”

Nicholas’ experience has given him a unique insight into Tauranga’s real estate market and solid expertise in marketing, particularly with video and social media. This adaptability, creativity and dedication to clients also allows him and his team to spot potential problems and recommend solutions.

“I’ve built my reputation because I tell people the honest truth. They refer me to their friends, family and colleagues and then the same goes for those people from there.”

By establishing his own business, the husband and father aims to maintain these values and foster a family-focused culture.

Nicholas’ portfolio of trusted networks and client base, plus his knowledge of the local market and dedication to clientele, helped crystalize his desire to run his own local operation.

The new venture means Meloni plans to incorporate AI to help with administrative tasks, allowing him ability to tailor his services for greater one-on-one time with clients.

It was important people were given the time to fully understand all options, being allowed the chance to make the best decision for them, he says.

Nicholas Meloni at Your Property HQ will be able to do exactly that, he says.

“I’m rebranding my own family business so we can keep that philosophy. I want to keep it that way. That’s why I love what I do – listening to people and trying really hard to help them achieve their dreams.”