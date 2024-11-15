Renewed confidence and greater ‘vibe’ in Tauranga city centre

City Centre buzzes with exciting projects and renewed energy

Investment in Tauranga’s central city is having a positive impact say city centre business owners already enjoying a greater “vibe” and patronage.

The first tranche of several central city projects has now been completed, such as a revamped Masonic Park, new waterfront boardwalk and rail underpass. And a destination playground and waterfront reserve are expected to be unveiled by Christmas.

Doca Cafe and Eatery’s Kim Ort said there was renewed confidence in the central city.

“The sentiment has changed. People are feeling more positive.”

People who hadn’t been seen for while were “coming back” and they appeared to be staying in town for longer, the Wharf St businessowner said.

“The vibe is just so much more positive.”

Ort said she felt the waterfront plans, which include a half basketball court and shared pathway, were “impressive” and a space people would want to spend time.

People who hadn’t been to the city centre recently did not know what they were missing, she said.

“Some people are only now realising how many eateries are in Tauranga itself and our quality is so high because we have to work so hard for customers,” she said.

Ort, who grew up in Tauranga, said the central city’s transformation had benefits beyond the city centre and the future looked bright.

“I think it’s going to give Tauranga a real central identity. That’s what I’m so excited about.”

On Spring St, Little Long Espresso’s Amy Scott said she has noticed a “sprinkling” of new customers and foot traffic outside, likely from new businesses setting up in the city centre.

This, in addition to the revamped waterfront and playground which would be “a big attraction for lots of families”, gave her confidence, she said.

Tranquillo Beauty Clinic owner and Downtown Tauranga chairman John Dewes-Hodgson said it was exciting to see projects coming to life.

“Some of those plans have been around for years. To see the fruition of them now is great. Now, because things are happening, this place can finally lift to another level.”

Dewes-Hodgson has run Tranquillo for more than 13 years, said people were showing greater interest in what was happening in the city centre and wanting to be involved.

“We’ve certainly noticed a change,” he said.

Tauranga City Council general manager of city development and partnerships Gareth Wallis said they had also noticed “a shift in sentiment” toward the city centre.

He acknowledged disruption from recent works to central city businesses but was encouraged by the positive feedback since the completion of some projects.

Comments had been “overwhelmingly positive” but seeing people using these spaces each day was the best feedback, he said.

“Walking through Masonic Park and seeing people stopping to enjoy their lunch under the canopies, playing in the springs, or spending time in the nearby businesses, is awesome to see,” Wallis said.

“It shows that our community has been waiting for these awesome spaces to open and they’re excited to help us continue building a great city centre.”