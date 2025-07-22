The pair separated and had plans to meet at the Tararua Tramping Club Lodge, with Howat skiing down and his companion going on foot.

When Howat failed to arrive at the lodge, his companion called the police at 5pm, activating a search and rescue operation.

Howat was found later that night, but despite medical efforts, he could not be revived.

Mountain Safety Council chief executive Mike Daisley urged backcountry users to plan trips with extra care, with similar early-season conditions currently existing in many alpine areas across Aotearoa, particularly in the North Island.

“At this time of year, while snow levels are comparatively low, there are different challenges compared with late winter,” Daisley said.

“Limited snow means that rocks are often exposed, and icy conditions are common, making alpine terrain extremely hazardous.

“An understanding of these unique challenges is critical for staying safe, along with being well-equipped.”

Daisley said backcountry users needed appropriate skills and experience, and the right gear, including a helmet.

“In North Island mountains, crampons and an ice axe are often also needed.”

Whakapapa Ski Area in Mt Ruapehu. Photo / Mt Ruapehu

As part of the coronial inquiry, the council provided a report identifying factors that may have contributed to Howat’s accident and made recommendations intended to prevent similar tragedies.

As well as identifying the hazardous skiing conditions, the council’s report noted that had Howat and his companion been skiing together, there would have been more opportunities for shared decision-making.

His companion may also have been aware of Howat’s accident sooner.

The council also highlighted psychological factors that could have influenced Howat’s decisions, including commitment, familiarity and “get-home-itis”.

Having carried his skis all day, Howat may have been more committed to using them.

His familiarity with the terrain and the desire to complete the final run to the lodge may have meant he overlooked the poor surface conditions.

Additionally, the council noted that Howat was carrying a large backpack, which could have affected his balance in the challenging terrain.

In her findings, Coroner Greig endorsed the council’s recommendations. They were:

For people recreating on Mt Ruapehu where snow and ice are present,

- Consider the sliding hazard that ice poses on both the ascent and descent.

- Skill, experience and the appropriate equipment are essential to mitigate the risk of an uncontrollable slide.

- Always have a backup plan should conditions become hazardous.

- Check the weather forecast and NZ Avalanche Advisory (avalanche.net.nz) to understand the current conditions.

- Always maintain a critical eye on environmental factors, like surface conditions, weather, and group dynamics, no matter how familiar you are with the area.

- Travel with a partner who is also skiing or snowboarding.

Coroner Greig also endorsed an additional recommendation made by the Tararua Tramping Club:

- In unpatrolled ski areas, the minimum party size should be two skiers.