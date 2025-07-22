Mt Ruapehu with Lower Tama Lakes. Photo / Shaun Barnett
An inquiry into the death of a backcountry skier on Mt Ruapehu has prompted a reminder from the New Zealand Mountain Safety Council for people to take extra care when planning backcountry skiing trips in early winter.
In her findings released last month, Coroner Katharine Greig concluded that 64-year-old IanMalcolm Howat, from Wellington, fell in rocky terrain while skiing in icy snow conditions and sustained a fatal chest injury.
Howat was an experienced skier and mountaineer, and was a long-time member of the Tararua Tramping Club who skied on Mt Ruapehu regularly, a press release from the Mountain Safety Council said.
On June 24, 2022, he and a fellow club member set out for Skyline Ridge above the Pinnacles, with Howat planning to ski his way down.
Although the route is within the Whakapapa skifield, the field had not yet opened for the season, so it was considered a backcountry area.
Mountain Safety Council chief executive Mike Daisley urged backcountry users to plan trips with extra care, with similar early-season conditions currently existing in many alpine areas across Aotearoa, particularly in the North Island.
“At this time of year, while snow levels are comparatively low, there are different challenges compared with late winter,” Daisley said.
“Limited snow means that rocks are often exposed, and icy conditions are common, making alpine terrain extremely hazardous.
“An understanding of these unique challenges is critical for staying safe, along with being well-equipped.”
Daisley said backcountry users needed appropriate skills and experience, and the right gear, including a helmet.
“In North Island mountains, crampons and an ice axe are often also needed.”
As part of the coronial inquiry, the council provided a report identifying factors that may have contributed to Howat’s accident and made recommendations intended to prevent similar tragedies.
As well as identifying the hazardous skiing conditions, the council’s report noted that had Howat and his companion been skiing together, there would have been more opportunities for shared decision-making.
His companion may also have been aware of Howat’s accident sooner.
The council also highlighted psychological factors that could have influenced Howat’s decisions, including commitment, familiarity and “get-home-itis”.