EVES expands into Omokoroa

The team at EVES Real Estate Omokoroa. Lift to right; Bernie Limbrick (Salesperson), Jess Anderson (Administrator), Jane Cross (Salesperson), Karen Worley (General Manager), Lousia Old (Salesperson).

EVES Real Estate Expands Presence with New Office in Omokoroa, Bay of Plenty

EVES Real Estate proudly announces the opening of a new office in Omokoroa, Bay of Plenty, further solidifying its position as the leading real estate company in the region. This expansion marks a significant milestone, bringing EVES Real Estate’s total office count in the Bay of Plenty to 10.

“We are thrilled to open our newest office in Omokoroa,” says Heath Young, CEO of EVES Real Estate. “This strategic expansion underscores our commitment to serving the community with exceptional service and real estate excellence. Furthermore, it reinforces our leadership and growth in the Bay of Plenty real estate market.”

EVES Real Estate, owned and operated by Realty Services Limited, has been a trusted name in property transactions for over 50 years. With a comprehensive range of services including residential sales, lifestyle properties, and property management, EVES Real Estate continues to set the standard for customer-focused real estate solutions.

Karen Worley, Bay of Plenty General Manager of Sales, comments, “The opening of our Omokoroa office reflects our dedication to providing localised expertise and personalised service to our clients across the Bay. We are excited to extend our reach and offer our renowned service to the residents of Omokoroa and beyond.”

The new office will serve as a hub for EVES Real Estate’s operations in the Western Bay of Plenty, catering to the diverse needs of buyers and sellers in the area. With a team of experienced professionals and a strong local presence, EVES Real Estate is poised to continue its tradition of exceptional service every day.

For more information about EVES Real Estate and their services, visit www.eves.co.nz