Storm Caroline kept a bitter grip on the UK this weekend as snow peppered parts of the country and cut power to thousands of homes in Scotland.

Forecasters said snow showers would continue to affect parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales, northern England and the Midlands, where up to 20cm could fall.

The storm brought 114km/h gales and left an Arctic air flow in its wake, which sent temperatures plummeting and shut schools in the Highlands, closed roads and left 18,000 homes without power.

Forecasters predicted heavy snow showers today and say cold temperatures are likely to remain well into next week.

Met Office meteorologist John West said: "It will also be bitterly cold, with highs of 2C or 3C outside those snow showers. But the wind chill is going to make it feel sub-zero."

The Local Government Association urged households to ensure vulnerable friends, neighbours and relatives were safe as the cold weather closes in.

The Met Office also warned that some rural communities could be cut off and there could be delays and cancellations to rail and air travel. Icy surfaces are likely to be an additional hazard, especially overnight, and council gritting teams were on standby across the country.

Highways England advised road users intending to travel through the West Midlands and the northwest of England to first check the forecast and road conditions.