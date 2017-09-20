A Queensland couple got the shock of their lives after discovering a venomous snake lurking in their bed.

Snake catcher Stewart Lalor of Elite Snake Catching Services went to the couple's property in Murarrie, South of Brisbane.

"I received a call from a woman informing me about the snake, she told me that it was on their bedroom floor," Lalor told Daily Mail Australia.

The snake was relocated to a nearby creek. Photo / via Facebook The snake was relocated to a nearby creek. Photo / via Facebook

"But, when I got there, the snake had quickly moved up to the couple's bed and I eventually found it under their blanket," he said.

Advertisement

Lalor said the snake was a common brown snake, also known as the eastern brown snake.

"After locating it, I took five to 10 minutes to remove the snake from the bed.

"The snake has since been relocated to a creek."

The company had posted the find on its Facebook page adding with a caption saying that "brown snakes was the second most venomous land snake on the planet".

"Fortunately these guys have no interest in humans and are only dangerous when interacted with, however in a situation like this the outcome could of been unfavourable," the caption accompanying the post said.

Many social media users posted amusing comments on the post.

"Poor fella, he was told that the Airbnb was pet friendly, hehe," one social media user wrote.

"Omg (Oh My God) I would have pooed myself," another one wrote.



While another one said: "Yep, I am done, shifting back to NZ."